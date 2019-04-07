|
|
Edwina McCullough Laymon
- - Edwina McCullough Laymon, known to many as Eddie or Miss Eddie, passed away at the age of 85, on March 31, 2019. Eddie was born in Wheeling, WV on July 30, 1933, daughter of Martha and Edward McCullough. She was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Daniel J. Laymon. Also preceding her in death were her sons Daniel Laymon and Nicholas Laymon. She is survived by daughters Tracy Laymon and Kathryn Archer, sons Kenneth Laymon and Travis Henson, and daughter-in-laws Stephanie Laymon and Carina Henson, and sister Patricia Borjesson. as well as many grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Hilary's Episcopal Church, 5011 McGregor Blvd, Ft. Myers, FL 33901 folllowed by a reception at the nearby First Assembly of God, 4701 Summerlin Rd, Ft. Myers, FL. Flowers can be sent to St Hilary's or donations in Eddie's memory to St Hilary's Episcopal Church or Church of the Nativity Episcopal Church, 5900 N. Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34243.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 7, 2019