Elaine Brown Bredeson



Fort Myers - Elaine Brown Bredeson, 90 years old, a resident of Shell Point in Fort Myers since 2004, previously a resident of Kirtland, Ohio, passed away June 2, 2020. She was born July 20, 1929 in Lakewood, Ohio to Walter and Helen Brown, both now deceased. Also preceded by sister Marjorie Brown Gawelek and brother Laurence Brown.



Elaine married Richard Bredeson in Cleveland in 1952 and moved to Kirtland, Ohio where they lived until Richard passed away in 1996. They had five children: Laura Ellen Bronwell of Grafton, Massachusetts, Linda Beth of Cape Coral, Florida, Lucy Bredeson-Smith of Lakewood, Ohio, Eric Richard of Boulder, Colorado and Lisa Elaine of Scottsdale, Arizona, all surviving; 5 grandchildren: Jennifer MacNeil, Emily Tickhill, Jamie Smith-McCarthy, Nils Bredeson and Carmen Bredeson.



Elaine had a passion for music. She played and taught piano, sang in choirs and was the church organist at St. Hubert's Chapel in Kirtland Hills, Ohio. She instilled in her children a strong appreciation of music, for which they are grateful.



Elaine also was active in volunteer library work both in Kirtland, Ohio and at Shell Point in Fort Myers, Florida.



There will be no formal services.









