Elaine M. "Pat" Gutknecht
Bonita Springs - Elaine M. "Pat" Gutknecht, 91, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice. Formerly of Pittsburgh, PA she moved to Fort Myers in 1967 before relocating to Bonita Springs in 1996. Pat was born April 20, 1928 in Pittsburgh, PA a daughter of the late Albert and Margaret (Kern) Steinmetz.
Mrs. Gutknecht spent 21 years working for the Circuit Court as a clerk in Lee County. Pat was a faithful parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church where she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary - Knights of Columbus Council 8877. She also enjoyed sewing and baking.
Survivors include her loving children, Rick (Phyllis) Gutknecht of Bonita Springs, FL, Tom (Susan) Gutknecht of Bonita Springs, FL, Marianne (Sheila) Gutknecht of Mays Landing, NJ and Elaine C. (Rene) Scharon of Wooster, OH; 4 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Ralph Gutknecht Jr.; and siblings, Ralph Steinmetz, Dolores Zebert, Lorraine Deuerling, and Thelma Koenig.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, FL. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 12, 2019