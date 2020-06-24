Elizabeth D. "Betty" Palumbo
Fort Myers - Mrs. Elizabeth Palumbo lived nearly a century—98 years to be exact. Her life was given in service to her family and her Church, leaving a legacy of devotion inspired by her Catholic faith. She went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2020.
A lady of remarkable energy and youthful enthusiasm, Betty was blessed with lifelong good health and vitality well into her upper 90s. God kept his little helper around a long time because she was needed in this world.
This strong woman put herself through nursing school during World War II and helped stricken soldiers coming home from the front. The first thing she did upon graduation from St Joseph's Nursing School was to take care of her ailing grandmother, Bridget Ellen Kennedy. Her grandmother's handsome doctor, Vincent A. Palumbo, M.D., became the love of her life and they married in 1947.
She was a helpmate all through husband Dr. Vincent Palumbo's career. Later he became ill and she was his sole caregiver for many years. He died in her arms in 1993.
Due to a family emergency, at age 77 Mrs. Palumbo spent seven weeks caring for 7 grandchildren in 7 degree weather in Wyoming in the middle of the winter!!!
She assisted her daughter, Mary, in her law firm, proudly informing Mary's visitors and clients (much to Mary's chagrin) that her "little" Mary was 4 pounds when she was born.
A life characterized by service saw Mrs. Palumbo volunteering in the school library at her children's elementary school for over 10 years. Mrs. Palumbo also volunteered at the San Damiano Monastery of the Poor Clare Sisters in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida. For many years the cloistered sisters there depended on her to be their voice to the outside world at the front desk. Sister Mary Frances, O.S.C. described her as selfless, kind, and gracious, and a person who made others feel comfortable.
Mrs. Palumbo had an eye for beauty and kept a beautiful home. She expressed her love of life creatively through music—playing the piano and organ well into her late 90's. She had a very cute Irish personality and loved to laugh and sing. She loved reading poetry aloud to her family and friends. Her nickname was "The Bird".
She visited Ireland twice with her daughter Mary, where they drank Irish tea and attended daily Mass in between sightseeing jaunts throughout the Irish countryside.
Mrs. Palumbo's soul was ever resplendent. A devotee of the Blessed Mother, she was a creature of light, love, and compassion.
Mrs. Palumbo will be missed by all those who knew, admired and loved her. She was extremely devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She leaves to cherish her memory her 3 children: her daughter, Helen Palumbo Odland, MD and her daughter's husband, Rick M. Odland, MD, her daughter, Elizabeth Anne Schmidt, MD and her daughter's husband, Jay M. Schmidt, MD, and her daughter, Mary Palumbo. Mrs. Palumbo had 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren: her granddaughter, Elizabeth Kettler, CPA and her husband, Curtis Kettler, her granddaughter, Mary Helen Schmidt, her granddaughter, Lorelii Elizabeth Odland, MD and her husband, the Reverend Daniel Lewis, her grandson, John Vincent Schmidt, P. Eng., his wife, Becky and their three children, Kimmy, Judah and Silas, her grandson, Stephen Patrick Schmidt, ME, her grandson, Eric Vincent Odland, his wife, Evelyn, and their 4 children, Vincent, Genevieve, Abigail and Luisa Marie, her granddaughter, Rachel Schmidt and her husband, Ali Hamodi, PhD., her granddaughter, Susan Schmidt, and her granddaughter, Lydia Schmidt.
Services will be held privately. Rev. William L. Adams will celebrate the Requiem Mass. Her remains will be interred next to the tomb of her beloved husband of 47 years, Dr. Vincent A. Palumbo.
Published in The News-Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.