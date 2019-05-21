Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
(239) 334-4880
Elizabeth Keen
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:15 AM
Village Church at Shell Point
15100 Shell Point Blvd
Fort Myers, FL
Elizabeth Keen Obituary
Elizabeth Keen

Fort Myers - Elizabeth Keen, 82 was born March 6, 1937 in Vineland, N.J. She went to be with the Lord on May 17, 2019.

In 1972, she and her husband, David, moved to Michigan and for the past 29 years has been a resident of Ft Myers, FL.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 64 years, David Keen; daughter, Deborah Newton; sons, David and Douglas Keen; brother, John; sister, Anna; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Carlson and granddaughter Jordan Keen.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:15 AM Friday, May 24th at the Village Church at Shell Point, 15100 Shell Point Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33908. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Ft Myers, FL 33908. Call Hodges Funeral Home for information (239) 334-4880
Published in The News-Press from May 21 to May 23, 2019
