Elizabeth "Buffy" Marie Somers Ferguson
Hickory Corners, MI - Elizabeth "Buffy" Marie Somers Ferguson, 52 years old, of Hickory Corners, Michigan and formerly of Ft. Myers, Florida, went to be with her Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ on April 1st, 2020, from the home on Gull Lake where she was born and raised, surrounded by her loving family.
Buffy, as she was known by her friends and family, was born on December 16, 1967 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to Bill and Jan Somers. She graduated from Gull Lake High School and received a bachelor's degree in education from the University of South Florida.
She was a talented volleyball player who was recruited by The Ohio State University where she injured her back during her freshman season, causing her to transfer to KVCC and Nazareth College where her team won a National Championship in 1990. Buffy attended Richland Bible Church as a young girl and accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord & Savior there.
She married Tim Ferguson on July 6th, 1991 after Tim saw her picture in the Kalamazoo Gazette sports section. He saw her the same evening at the Bayview and told a friend he could marry that girl! Buffy moved to Ft. Myers, Florida in 1991 after their marriage and taught in the Lee County Schools and Evangelical Christian School, where she also coached volleyball. Her teams that included both of her daughters and husband as an assistant coach, were extremely successful reaching the FHSAA Elite Eight three times and State Runner-up in 2011 She also coached club volleyball for SW Sunset, Ft. Myers Fusion and USA South volleyball clubs and had multiple teams qualify for Nationals.
She loved coaching and watching her daughters compete in the sport she loved so much and was able to see them both play in college-Sydney (FGCU) and Taylor (Kalamazoo College). Buffy moved back to Hickory Corners in 2015 to care for her ailing father, allowing him to stay in the home he built on Gull Lake until his death in 2017. One of her dreams was to remodel her childhood home on the north end of Gull Lake which she was able to enjoy for a few months before she passed on. Buffy's main purpose on this earth was to encourage others and help people to face Cancer with grace and faith, after battling it herself for 18 years. She always had a strong will and positive outlook on life, enjoying it to its fullest. Shortly before passing, she told her husband she was ready to go "Home". After fighting this disease for so many years, she is finally at Peace.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Ferguson; two daughters, Sydney Elizabeth and Taylor Marie; and brother, William (Barbara) Somers III.
Funeral services and a Celebration of Buffy's Life will be held later in the year when it is safe to gather again. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hickory Corners Bible Church and/or Hospice Care of SW Michigan. Arrangements by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Richland Chapel. Personal messages for the family and/or favorite memories of Elizabeth may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020