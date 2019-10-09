|
|
Elizabeth "Bette" McCabe
Fort Myers - On Tuesday, September 24, 2019 Elizabeth "Bette" McCabe, loving wife, mother of three, grandmother of six, sister, aunt and friend to many, passed away suddenly at the age of 69. Bette was born in Chicago, Illinois to Pauline and Rudy Bestwina, the third of four children. On August 8, 1970 Bette and Mike married. They raised three boys - John, James and Jeffery.
Bette and Mike lived in Chicago until 1992, when they moved down to Florida to open J. Michael's Pizza, in Cape Coral. By the time they closed up shop in 2001, Bette was a permanent Southwest Florida transplant with a wide network of friends from all walks of life. Bette was an active member of Al-Anon and Alcoholics Anonymous where she was supported by many and supported many. She was always willing to lend a hand, go on an adventure or let you buy her a meal. Bette could befriend anyone anywhere and was also well known for her driving prowess. Bette loved her family, especially her grandkids, extended family, and all the other little ones she babysat over the years.
Bette was preceded in death by her husband Mike, her father Rudy, mother Pauline, and oldest brother David. She is survived by her sons: John (Kristin; Jacob and Jack), James (Lauren; Payton and Jonah) and Jeff (Tracy; Pamela and Thomas), her sister Linda and brother Rudy, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at First Christian Church, 2061 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers. All who knew Bette are welcome.
Published in The News-Press on Oct. 9, 2019