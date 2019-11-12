Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Hospice Chapel Cape Coral
2430 Diplomat Pkwy. E
Cape Coral, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Robinette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Robinette


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Robinette Obituary
Elizabeth Robinette

Cape Coral - Elizabeth Robinette, age 66, of Cape Coral passed away on November 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a valiant battle with cancer.

Born in Princeton, WV Elizabeth also lived in NY. and LA. and has spent the last 30 years as a local travel agent and owner of Coralwood Travel.

Elizabeth will be remembered by her family and friends as someone who had a zest for life, and was always willing to help others. She was an advocate for children and animals, many of which found refuge in her home.

A Memorial Service will be held at Hope Hospice Chapel Cape Coral on Sunday, Nov. 17th, 2019 at 11 AM.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -