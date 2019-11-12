|
Elizabeth Robinette
Cape Coral - Elizabeth Robinette, age 66, of Cape Coral passed away on November 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a valiant battle with cancer.
Born in Princeton, WV Elizabeth also lived in NY. and LA. and has spent the last 30 years as a local travel agent and owner of Coralwood Travel.
Elizabeth will be remembered by her family and friends as someone who had a zest for life, and was always willing to help others. She was an advocate for children and animals, many of which found refuge in her home.
A Memorial Service will be held at Hope Hospice Chapel Cape Coral on Sunday, Nov. 17th, 2019 at 11 AM.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019