Elizabeth (Beth) Siko
Fort Myers - Elizabeth (Beth) Siko was freed from her pain when she passed away in Hope Hospice on Monday July 8th.
Born Elizabeth Elaine Robertson in Akron, OH on 15 August 1936, the family moved to DuBois, PA where she was raised. Upon graduation from Sandy Township High School in Dubois, she went on to graduate from the nursing program at Columbia Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. She started her professional nursing career in the operating room and went on in here career to work as an emergency room, industrial, school and geriatrics nurse, being licensed to practice as a registered nurse in five states. Beth was also a Certified Hypnotherapist, getting her certification in 1998. She finished her working career at the Lakes Nursing Home in Ft. Myers.
She and her husband moved to Ft Myers from Buffalo, NY in 2000 where she volunteered for Hope Hospice and the Friends of the Library, and joined the St Cecilia Catholic Community. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, and her son John Alan residing in Dubai, UAE.
A memorial service will be held prior to her ashes, and those of her husband when he passes, conducted by the US Navy Burial at Sea Program. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hope Hospice or to the organization of your choice.
Published in The News-Press on July 9, 2019