Ellen Jane Sims Davis
Fort Myers - Ellen Jane Sims Davis, 80, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Pace, Florida.
She was born January 14, 1939, in Bartow, Florida, to Leonard E. and Ardis Annette.
Ellen moved to Fort Myers as a child; and graduated from Fort Myers Senior High School in 1957. She was employed at the local phone company before becoming a homemaker after marrying Jimmie in 1961. Later, she owned Happy Holidays, a miniature dollhouse store in the 1980's.
She was a long time member of the Fort Myers Doll Club and lifelong collector of dolls and antiques. Ellen was an expert seamstress, very creative and artistic in many mediums.
Her sense of humor and personality brought joy to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, James "Jimmie" C. Davis in 2012.
Ellen is survived by her daughter, Laura Anne Dahlberg; her grandson, Riley C. Dahlberg; and three siblings, Leonard (Sandy) Sims, Gene (Dorothy) Sims, and Stephanie Wright.
No service is planned. She will be interred at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida, with her husband, Jimmie. Lewis Funeral Home of Milton, Florida, has been entrusted with arrangements.
The family wishes to thank Emerald Coast Hospice for their extraordinary compassion, care and concern. If you would like to remember Ellen, you may make a charitable donation, in her name, to your local Hospice.
