Dr. Ellen M. Ryan
Fort Myers -
Dr. Ellen M. Ryan aka Joy Ellen Ryan, age 85, died July 1st, 2019 in Fort Myers, Florida.
Joy Ellen was born April 4th,1934 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to the late Gilbert & Vivian (Rottman) Brusius.
She is survived by daughter Mary Ellen Ryan, grandchildren Malia Ryan, Paul Ryan, Kelli Ryan Ernst, Dainelle Spiegelberg, and great grandchildren.
She was married to Timothy Brady who was the love of her life.
Joy earned her PhD in Administrative Education at the University of Wisconsin Madison, Masters of Arts as a K-12 reading specialist, and a Bachelors of Science in Education. She held thirteen life licenses including curriculum director and school superintendent/district. She had an extensive 30-year career in education.
She loved playing cards, "Wizard", swimming, reading, writing, worldwide traveling, waltz dancing, sailing the ocean, and loved New Zealand.
"Tears of Joy", she would laugh so hard that she would cry tears of Joy.
Celebration of Life will be held at The Village Church (Shell Point) Fort Myers, Florida. August 10th, Saturday at 10:15 a.m. Wisconsin picnic to be announced in the future.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 4, 2019