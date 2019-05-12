Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Fort Myers - Eloise (Ellie) M. McCullough, 89, Bonita Springs, FL, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice, surrounded by her family. She was born July 30, 1929 in Miller City, Ohio to the late Alex and Mary Ellerbrock. In 1953, she married Wilbur McCullough who preceded her in death on February 18, 2011.

Eloise loved her family, animals and traveling. She owned and operated Shells and Things in Bonita Springs in the 1980's.

Eloise is survived by three children, Jeff (Chris) McCullough, Lana (Dan) Mesley, Jim McCullough, and three grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Church of the Ascension, Ft. Myers Beach, FL. Entombment will follow at Naples Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6 on Wednesday, May 15 at Hodges Funeral Home in Naples.

Memorial contributions can be made to Joanne's House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, FL. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hodgesnaplesmg.com
Published in The News-Press on May 12, 2019
