Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home
9231 Cypress Lake Drive
Fort Myers, FL 33919
(239) 481-4341
Elsie Estelle MacMillan


1933 - 2020
Elsie Estelle MacMillan Obituary
Elsie Estelle MacMillan

Fort Myers - Elsie Estelle MacMillan

August 20, 1933- May 10,2020

Age 86

Elsie Estelle MacMillan danced her way into heaven on May 10, 2020, to join her heavenly Father and will be missed here on earth greatly.

Elsie is preceded in death by her husband Marvin MacMillan.

Survived by her 5 daughters.

Private services will be held at Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home, and a celebration of life for both Elsie and Marv will be held this August 2020 in Ft Myers.
Published in The News-Press from May 13 to May 14, 2020
