Elsie Estelle MacMillan
Fort Myers - Elsie Estelle MacMillan
August 20, 1933- May 10,2020
Age 86
Elsie Estelle MacMillan danced her way into heaven on May 10, 2020, to join her heavenly Father and will be missed here on earth greatly.
Elsie is preceded in death by her husband Marvin MacMillan.
Survived by her 5 daughters.
Private services will be held at Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home, and a celebration of life for both Elsie and Marv will be held this August 2020 in Ft Myers.
Published in The News-Press from May 13 to May 14, 2020