Elsie Ruth Malay
Fort Myers - Elsie Ruth Malay passed on 21 Feb 2019 peacefully in her sleep at her home.
Born Ilse Ruth Weigmann on 6 Oct 1930 at Königsberg, East Prussia. Given up for adoption at birth, she spent her early years in the care of the Red Cross and various foster homes.
In 1941, she was adopted by Heinrich and Emma Dreier and lived in Bremen, Germany for the remainder of WWII. After the war, Elsie worked for the US Army in Bremerhaven, Germany where she met and married Andrew Malay on 24 May 1952. Elsie traveled to the USA on a US Naval Transport Ship and arrived in the USA on 1 Nov 1952.
As a working mother and a military wife she raised three sons in Laurel, Maryland. During this time Elsie enjoyed camping, fishing and crabbing along the Chesapeake Bay. In 1987, Andy and Elsie moved to the Iona area of Fort Myers where she worked at Winn Dixie on San Carlos Blvd. Elsie enjoyed the beach, shelling and the local seafood.
In 2014, Elsie was united with her birth mother's family from Heidelberg, Germany, meeting her half-sisters and nieces and nephews and their families for the first time.
Elsie is survived by her three sons and their families: Robert (Susan), Andrew (Lisa), Michael (Tonya), and six grandchildren. She is also survived by three half-sisters and their families: Lilli, Katharina, and Angelika; four nephews and one niece. Elsie is also survived by her life-long friend Hilde Elliott and her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 12171 Iona Road, Fort Myers, FL on 1 Mar 2019 at 2:00 PM. Graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019