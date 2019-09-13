|
|
Elva Mae Parks
- - On September 6th we have lost our beloved mom Elva. To many in the family she was Mae Mae. We will miss her cooking; her wit and most of all her unfailing love. Under Gods will she will join her husband Ken in His House forever more and be happy and content once again.
She is survived by her two sons Jeffrey Parks; his wife Peggy and Russell Parks; his wife Felicia. Her two grandsons John and Daniel Parks and one great grandson Jonah Parks. Her best friend and sister Janet Pelino.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 13, 2019