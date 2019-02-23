Services
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL 33935-5072
863-675-2125
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL 33935-5072
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Ft. Denaud Cemetery
Sebring - Emily JoAnn Bauer passed away on 2/21/19 in Sebring, FL. She went peacefully in her home, surrounded by her friends, family, and beloved dachshund Max. Emily was born on 5/2/37 to Anna Lou and Woodrow Howard in LaBelle, FL, and moved to Sebring in 1995. She was well-known for the delicious home cooked meals and desserts she prepared for 10 years at her restaurant, EJ's Cafe. Affectionately known to many as "Nana," Emily leaves behind George, her husband of 60 years, and her children George Jr. (Wendy), James (Emily), and Dee Dee (Stephen). Emily was predeceased by her daughter JoAnn Bauer. Emily loved being around her eight grandchildren: Taylor, Connor, Ariel, Hannah, Jamie, Sarah, Lucy, and Owen. Regularly Emily could be found in the kitchen teaching whichever one was visiting to make banana bread, or any of her hundreds of recipes. Emily also loved being a great grandparent to Caleb. She was an active member of the First Christian Church in LaBelle and enjoyed attending services at Bible Fellowship Church in Sebring. Emily is best known for her kindness, hard work ethic, and strong faith. She will be missed by many. Her family wishes to thank everyone at Compassionate Care Hospice, as well as her wonderful caretaker, Helen. A viewing will take place at Akin-Davis Funeral Home 560 E. Hickpochee Ave. in LaBelle on Sunday, 2/24/19 from 1-3 pm. Graveside service will take place on Monday, 2/25/19 at Ft. Denaud Cemetery in LaBelle at 11 am.
Published in The News-Press on Feb. 23, 2019
