Emma Ruth Butler Christensen
Newberry, SC - Emma Ruth Butler Christensen, known as "Ruth," 102, of Newberry, SC died Saturday, August 10, 2019.
She is survived by her son, John Christensen of Irmo; a daughter, Shirley Mohler of Newberry; a granddaughter, Trina (Scott) Reisch and a great-grandson, Samuel Reisch.
A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 pm Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Newberry ARP Church. For a complete obituary of Ruth's life and to make a memorial contribution, please go to www.mcswain-evans.com (Click on Obituaries).
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 14, 2019