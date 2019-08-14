Services
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
the Newberry ARP Church
Emma Ruth Butler Christensen

Emma Ruth Butler Christensen Obituary
Emma Ruth Butler Christensen

Newberry, SC - Emma Ruth Butler Christensen, known as "Ruth," 102, of Newberry, SC died Saturday, August 10, 2019.

She is survived by her son, John Christensen of Irmo; a daughter, Shirley Mohler of Newberry; a granddaughter, Trina (Scott) Reisch and a great-grandson, Samuel Reisch.

A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 pm Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Newberry ARP Church. For a complete obituary of Ruth's life and to make a memorial contribution, please go to www.mcswain-evans.com (Click on Obituaries).
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 14, 2019
