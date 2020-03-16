|
Emmett Percy Thornton, Jr.
Emmett Percy Thornton passed away after a long illness on Saturday, March 7. Emmett was born on July 17, 1935 in Newport News, Virginia to Emmett Percy Thornton and Beulah Dean Thornton. He is predeceased by his sister Lucy T. Tekinder.
While in school, Emmett showed a keen interest for music as a member of the Concert Choir. Emmett would continue his lifelong love of music as an avid organist. He also had a passion for gardening.
Emmett served in the US Army for two years in Germany. On his return he settled in Washington, D.C. where he began to renovate homes. It was here, in 1960, that he was introduced to Robert Haines with whom he formed a real estate partnership.
In retirement, Emmett worked in home health care. For many years Emmett was an active member of an International Cooking Club whose members enjoyed his culinary skills.
Emmett, nicknamed "Brother", was quick to smile and always ready to listen. He will be missed by his many friends and family.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020