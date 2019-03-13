|
Erik V. Underwood
Aberdeen, SD - Erik V. Underwood, 40, passed away unexpectedly in Aberdeen, SD on March 10, 2019. He was born on November 19, 1978 and is survived by his father, Vernon G. (Jane) Underwood of Fort Myers Beach, FL; his mother, Carolyn (Paul) Morrissette of Fort Myers, FL; two sisters, Susan M. (Ryan) Bender of Aberdeen, SD and Amy K. (Ian) Hamer of Boca Raton, FL; as well as many other relatives. We all loved him deeply.
Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory of Aberdeen. www.carlsenfh.com
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 13, 2019