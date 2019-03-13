Services
Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory
715 Lancelot Drive
Aberdeen, SD 57401
(605) 225-2281
Erik V. Underwood


1978 - 2019
Erik V. Underwood Obituary
Erik V. Underwood

Aberdeen, SD - Erik V. Underwood, 40, passed away unexpectedly in Aberdeen, SD on March 10, 2019. He was born on November 19, 1978 and is survived by his father, Vernon G. (Jane) Underwood of Fort Myers Beach, FL; his mother, Carolyn (Paul) Morrissette of Fort Myers, FL; two sisters, Susan M. (Ryan) Bender of Aberdeen, SD and Amy K. (Ian) Hamer of Boca Raton, FL; as well as many other relatives. We all loved him deeply.

Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory of Aberdeen. www.carlsenfh.com
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 13, 2019
