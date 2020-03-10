|
Ernest A. Fierro
January 1937-January 2020
After working through some serious medical issues for many years, Ernest A. Fierro received a long awaited Kidney Transplant in 2013 which he successfully lived with for over 7 years. Ernie passed shortly before his 83rd birthday with many of his family members present.
Ernie was a 'mover and shake' from the time he began school in the 1940s and his passion was sports. He was voted Outstanding Hitter In the Queens-Nassau League, Most Valuable Player, Captain of the South Shore League Champs, and was given an Outstanding Student Award at his 1954 high school graduation. He excelled In Baseball, Basketball, Wrestling, Lacrosse, Skiing, Bowling, Canoeing and more, and over the years as he taught boys and girls, men and women...he passed on that passion. Soon after his graduation in 1954, he married high school sweet heart, Gabrielle Guarandano (deceased), and went on to go to State University of New York, Cortland, N.Y.
In college he excelled in sports again and went on to work in Physical Education for all of his adult life. Sought after as a speaker for conferences and dinner banquets because of his dedication to 'Body. Mind and Spirit,' his talks were liberally sprinkled with a truly great, dry sense of humor. He was also lauded for his writing ability and wrote many articles on Physical Education time studies, management by objective, organizational analysis and personal systems...Ernie was also often in the paper being awarded Certificates of Appreciation for his outstanding effort and service to the youth he worked with and taught...and winning Awards of Excellence, a Science Grant at NYU, a Science Grant at Eastern Washington State and so many more.
During his Professorship, he championed many of the young men and women by helping them to get financial aid to enable them to attend college and summer camps and tournaments that would advance their physical education goals. Through working in the various educational venues with both the men and women athletes throughout the years, Ernie directed everything from 100 mile canoe trips through the Adirondacks to camping adventures and ski trips, he worked with the Special Olympics and the YMCA.
State University of New York - 1950 ~ 1958
Cortland State Teachers College, New York State University - 1958
His teams were the National Place winners - 1959
Camp Eatonbrook Director, Madison County Council of the Boy Scouts of America - 1964
Agricultural & Technical Institute at Delhi
National Junior College Athletic Association Coach - 1965
Columbia University, Teachers College, New York - 1966
In 1972 he married Sheila (Shea) Scharr and together the two continued
Ernie's Journey In the fields of Sports education and training.
Fulton Montgomery Community College, Region 111 Athletic Director - 1972
National Junior College Athletic Association Regional Director of Region III
President of State University Junior College Athletic Conference -1972
Chairman of Division of Health and Physical Education -1974
Member National Ski, to Lacrosse, Wrestling and Bowling Committees
Council Member of the U.S. Wrestling Federation
Mountain Valley Athletic Conference President - 1976
Named to NJCAA - Region 3 Wrestling Hall of Fame by the Wrestling Coaches
Association - 1977
Lexington Center, Fulton County Chapter, New York State Association for
Retarded Children -1979 Annual Lexington Benefit Zen-Do-Kai Karate
Tournaments
State University of New York Agricultural & Technical College, Delhi -1983
Later, in 1995, he and wife Shea would move to Boardwalk Caper Marina Community In Fort Myers Beach, Florida, eventually moving into the phase six mid-rises where he worked on the Association VI Board of Directors for many years, quite a few of them as President. His concerns were for the betterment of the buildings and community wherein they lived and enjoying the great neighbors and neighborhood gatherings. Ernie also loved holding court at his favorite Italian restaurant, putting together picnics 'on the green,' dressing for Halloween, playing cards with his 'buds,' luncheon boating cruises on the back bay and just quietly watching the awesome Florida weather from the privacy of their lanai. Both he and Shea loved the water, boating (being in the Annual Christmas Parade) and a little fluffy, rust colored dog named Wolfie, deceased 1 month before.
He leaves: Spouse, Sheila (Shea) R. Fierro; Daughter, Toni L Fierro; Daughter, Amy J. Charland (deceased); Daughter, Laurel Florio; Devin Fierro (deceased). Step Children: Kathryn Caruso (Paul); Randall Scharr; Marian Scharr. Grand children: Alison Horowitz (Zachery); Dr. Kara Canter; Anthony J. Florio; Danielle Florio; Miller (Mark); Garrett Charland; Taylor Lias; Rachel Scharr; Andrea Scharr, Ashley Schore, many friends and relatives survive.
Celebrations of Life - one at home of Randell Scharr on the river in Northville, N.Y. Date to be announced in summer of 2020.
The other, at All Faith Unitarian Church of which he was a founder, date to be announced.
Should you wish to give a donation, know he would appreciate it. Camphill Village, Copake, N.Y. - Hope House in Ft. Myers, Lee County, F.L.
