Esther Berry Colcord



Fort Myers - Esther Berry Colcord passed away on June 11, 2020, at The Palms of Fort Myers.



Esther was born on October 8, 1924, at the Millard Fillmore Hospital in Kenmore, New York, to Hugh and Lorna Berry.



Esther went home from the hospital to the Berry house on Wardman Road in Kenmore where she grew up with her sisters, Doris and Phyllis. She graduated from Kenmore High School and attended Edison Community College after her move to Fort Myers.



Esther met Thomas Hardy Colcord in Buffalo, NY, and they were married in 1946. Despite the fact she was deathly afraid of spiders, they moved to Fort Myers shortly thereafter and lived together for 60 years until Tommy's passing in 2006.



Throughout her 74 years in Fort Myers, Esther was active in community affairs, serving on the Board of Directors of the Nature Center, a member of the Southwest Florida Historical Society, participating in the annual Edison Pageant of Light, and the Holiday House. Additionally, Esther has been a member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Myers since moving here in 1946.



Esther was able to combine her love of travel with her work and spent many years in the Travel Industry. Before and after retirement she and Tommy traveled the world visiting the American Midwest, Europe, and the Middle East.



Esther's other lifelong love was writing. She wrote habitually and was rewarded by having historical articles published in national and trade publications and co-authored the book, Pages From The Past; A Pictorial Perspective of Lee County, Florida with Prudy Taylor Board.



Esther is survived by her three children: daughter Marcia Keller (Cliff) of Jerusalem, Israel, son Kevin T Colcord (Celeste) of Davidson, NC, and daughter Kimberly D'Agostino (John) of Cape Coral, FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Casey Sackett (Jennifer), Harrison Colcord, Kevin F Colcord, Madison Colcord, and Ariel Martin (Jonathan). Esther also has three great-grandchildren: Xei Sackett, Kai Sackett, and Lilliana Martin. Esther is also survived by her two sisters: Doris Scott of Hoosier Village, Indiana, and Phyllis Howat of Batavia, Illinois.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store