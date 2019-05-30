|
Esther Ezell Cartwright
North Fort Myers - Esther Ezell Cartwright, 66, passed away May 26, 2019. She was born September 17, 1952 in Casablanca, French Morocco.
Esther was the owner of Title Masters for over 30 years. She was an active participant in the Ladies of the Moose Lodge #2199, Cape Coral, FL; the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW, North Fort Myers, FL; the Eagles Lodge #3938, Lehigh Acres, FL; and the Elks Lodge #2742, North Fort Myers, FL. Esther was also heavily involved in the Share Program at Faith Assembly Church, North Fort Myers, FL.
She was preceded in death by her son Richard Durrance, Jr. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband Johnnie R. Cartwright, Sr.; her son Joseph Durrance; her daughter Freha Durrance; and her siblings Leon Benlolo, Henri Benlolo, Davana Ezell, Rosa Silcox, Simone Phillips and Rebecca Sobkowski.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10 am until 12 noon at Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral and Cremation Services, 1600 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33907. A funeral service will follow at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to .
Published in The News-Press on May 30, 2019