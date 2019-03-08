EUGENE (GENE) KASPER



Fort Myers - Eugene (Gene) Kasper, 90, of Ft. Myers, passed away on Thursday, February 28,



2019. He was born in Toledo, OH, and graduated from Sacred Heart School, Central Catholic High School, and in 1950 received his B. S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Toledo. He was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity.



He worked part-time at men's clothing store, B. R. Baker in Toledo, from age 14 through college. Upon graduation, he put his education to good use, starting immediately at the Lucas County Auditor's Office (property appraisals). Six months later, he went to work for the Ohio Department of Transportation as a Project Engineer in Ashland, OH, and transferred to ODOT in Columbus, OH, before accepting a commission as 2nd Lieutenant in the U. S. Air Force in 1952.



After training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Gene was transferred to Scott AFB in Belleville, IL, where at a USO dance, he met Mary M. Clark, the young woman who would become the love of his life for the next 65 years.



After short assignments at both Brooks AFB and Kelly AFB in Texas, he returned to Ohio where he worked as a project engineer for ODOT before being named Commissioner of Engineering for the city of Toledo, serving in this position from 1961-1971. As Commissioner, Gene initiated the first unlimited refuse collection citywide. Gene was appointed to the position of Director of Public Service in 1971, assuming overall responsibility for all public services such as streets and bridges, garbage collection, landfills, leaf removal, snow plowing, equipment and vehicles, etc. In 1975, he directed the design and opening of the Hoffman Road Sanitary Landfill, the first sanitary landfill in the area to meet the OEPA standards, which is still in use today.



One of the highlights near the end of his 26 years of public service, retiring in 1987, was his involvement in the lighting of the two main bridges over the Maumee River, with input and support from fellow engineer, Paul Block, Sr., publisher of the TOLEDO BLADE. Commuters still enjoy the distinctive lighting of the Anthony Wayne and the Martin Luther King, Jr. bridges. He also oversaw the construction of a number of bridges on the campus of the University of Toledo, his beloved Alma Mater.



He was always involved in the engineering profession and received numerous awards:1970 Civil Engineer of the Year, Toledo Area American Society of Civil Engineers; 1977 Toledo Engineer of the Year; Technical Society of Toledo; 1983 Distinguished Alumnus Award from the University of Toledo College of Engineering; and 1985 Government Civil Engineer of the Year, Midwestern States, American Society of Civil Engineers.



He was a charter member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Parish in Toledo and served on its first elected Church Council. He belonged to the Toledo Post of the American Legion and was Champion of its Interluncheon Golf League in 2007.



Since moving to Lexington Country Club in 1999, he was active in the tennis program, played golf, and duplicate bridge, earning a rating of NABC Master. He represented the Waterford community on the Architect and Engineering committee and later, the Long Range Planning committee.



Mr. Kasper is survived by his wife, Mary, his daughters: Patty (Jim) Coats, Kathy



(Kevin) Smith (Toledo), and Christine (Tom) Barnocki. His grandchildren are Jim



(Wendy) Barnocki, Michael (Amanda Dugan) Barnocki, John Dettinger (Samantha



Rickman), Laura Dettinger (Albert Balewski), and Will Smith . Great-grands include Richard Dugan Barnocki, and Gene's angel baby in heaven Gabriel Dettinger Balewski.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on March 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Columbkille Church, 12171 Iona Road, Ft. Myers 33908, with a Celebration of Life to follow at Lexington CC.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Gladiolus Food Pantry, 10511



Gladiolus, Ft. Myers 33908, or to the Church.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. Published in The News-Press on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary