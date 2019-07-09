|
|
Evanda Gregory Cunningham
Cape Coral - Evanda Gregory Cunningham, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on July 4, 2019 in Cape Coral, Florida at 97 years of age. He was born in Lebanon, PA on June 25, 1922, and later lived in New Jersey before coming to Cape Coral, FL. Evanda served his country honorably in the United States Army and retired as a Major from the Army Reserves. He was a devout Catholic throughout his life, attending St. Catherine's of Siena in Hillside NJ and later St. Andrew Catholic Church in Cape Coral, FL. He was a member of the American Legion. Evanda will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Ruth R. Cunningham, step daughter and step son in law, Celia and Luis Rodrigues, grandchildren, Elaine and Gabriel Rodrigues, and great-grandchildren, Jason and Lily Rodrigues.
A memorial ceremony will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2PM at the Fuller Metz Funeral Home on Del Prado Blvd. in Cape Coral, followed by a light reception.
Published in The News-Press on July 9, 2019