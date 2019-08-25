|
|
Evelyn Dorothy Schmidt Minoui
Ft. Myers - On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Evelyn Dorothy Schmidt Minoui, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 83. Evelyn was born June 16, 1936 in New York City to Vera & Philip Schmidt. At 16 she started working at Bell Atlantic where she was one the few women in the Engineering Department. She also held a degree in Interior Design. On December 26, 1960, she married Hormoz Minoui, MD. They raised four children, Peter(Colette), Monica, Paul & Janel Monahan(Dan). She has seven grandchildren, Danielle Voyce, Alexis Morales, Erica, Emily & Claire Minoui & Leila & Tobias Monahan and 3 great grandsons, Karsen & Greyson Voyce & Cristian Morales. She will be dearly missed. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at 11 am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 12171 Iona Rd., Ft. Myers, Fl 33908, with a reception to follow the Mass at The Forest Country Club.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 25, 2019