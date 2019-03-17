|
|
Evelyn Lilla Miller
- - Evelyn Lilla Miller, born on February 14, 1929, passed away on March 5, 2019. She was the daughter of George Ithiel Leach and Evelyn Catherine McEntee. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Ronald C. Miller. She was predeceased by her sister Phyllis and brothers George, Richard, Merle and Darrell and granddaughter, Tresa Miller. She leaves behind a sister, Christine Leach, her son and daughter-in-law, David R. Miller and Tanya M. Miller, her daughter and son-in-law, Nanci Miller and John Hunnefeld, her 6 grandchildren; Jared and Emily Hunnefeld, Joshua Hunnefeld, Nikolas Miller, Lisa Palmeri, Jennifer Slater and 10 great grandchildren. Evelyn was a retired nurse and also volunteered at Hospice and crocheted handkerchiefs for Lee Memorials Hankies for Love program. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please make a donation in Evelyn's memory to Hospice- Cape Coral at 2430 Diplomat Pkwy E. Cape Coral, FL 33909. Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12:00pm at Southwest Baptist Church on 16490 McGregor Blvd. in Fort Myers, Florida. Arrangements entrusted by Affordable Cremation By Baldwin Brothers.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 17, 2019