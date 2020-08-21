1/
Ferdinand Edward (Fred) Schreiber
Ferdinand (Fred) Edward Schreiber

Cape Coral - On Sunday, August 16th, 2020, Fred Schreiber, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully at the age of 86. Fred was born on June 15, 1934 in the Bronx, New York. He remained a resident of New York for 54 years before relocating to Cape Coral in 1988. Fred worked in the photographic advertising industry for over 30 years. Prior to entering the industry, he served in the Army at Fort Sam Houston, TX, where in his off time he became a champion bull rider. After relocating to Cape Coral, he ran a charter fishing boat for several years. He enjoyed being outdoors with fishing and landscaping being his favorite hobbies. Fred was preceded in death by his father Fred, Sr and mother Sophie. He is survived by his wife of many years, Sue, his children Patrick and Karen, daughter in law Amanda, son in law Chris and six grandchildren Kylie, Patrick, Phillip, Abigail, Jessica, and Nicole. A memorial service will be announced at a future date.




Published in The News-Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020.
