Fern Isenhower
Fern Isenhower, 76, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. In 1971, Fern and Bob opened The Golf & Casual Shop, which was the first Retail Golf store in SW Florida. That store is there to this day and is still family owned and operated.
Fern was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Bob Isenhower. She is survived by her two Sons Mike Isenhower (Jenny) of Fort Myers, Florida, Matt Isenhower (Kelly) of San Diego, CA and two granddaughters Carlee & Isabel Isenhower.
Fern wrote her own obituary:
Fern passed on today to join the family she has desperately missed and treasured cats and dogs that shared their lives with her. She passionately loved her husband, Bob, and sons Mike and Matt and special "daughters," Jenny and Kelly. Granddaughters Carlee and Isabel are gifts from God.
Life is very special. Do not waste it on grief. Treasure memories but follow your dreams. Enjoy today, never fear tomorrow. Remember that love is eternal. Approach life with passion, energy, faith, and love.
Donations can be made to: Gulf Coast Humane Society 2010 Arcadia Street, Fort Myers, FL. 33916, Blankets & Blessings 3799 Liberty Square, Fort Myers, FL 33908 or The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1634 Woodford Ave. Fort Myers, FL 33901.
Published in The News-Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020