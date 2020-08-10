Fern Larue Fosnocht



Estero - Fern L. Fosnocht (nee Moyer), 89, of Estero; succumbed to Alzheimer's disease on August 6th. Fern was born in Berks County PA and graduated from schools there. Following her marriage to Herbert in 1950, they built a home in Pine Swamp; Pennsylvania, where they began a family of four children near their many close relatives and friends. Much of her time was spent in their company until Herb's transfer to Minneapolis, MN. After moving to Eden Prairie, Minnesota in January of 1963, she devoted her time to setting up a new home and helping her children adjust to an unfamiliar environment, school, and friends. She found new welcoming neighbors who helped ease the transition and she was soon free to spend many hours sewing. Summers were occupied by afternoons at the lake and weekend golf with Herb. After his retirement, she welcomed their move to Bonita Springs and, eventually, Estero. She loved Florida and greatly enjoyed playing golf and cards or swimming in the pool. Fern was preceded in death by loving husband Herbert (2008) and is survived by children Nancy (Michael) Ryan of Phoenix, AZ; Joseph (and partner Kim) of Tampa., FL; Deborah (Robert) Verwey of Estero, FL, David (and partner Robyn) of Newcastle, Australia, and granddaughter, Corina Leske (and partner Lori) of Brooklyn, NY. Fern's family is grateful to the staff at Brookdale The Colony Memory Care in Fort Myers for their patience, love, and kind care to Fern. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that memorials may be made to the dedicated caregivers at a Memory Care home of your choice.









