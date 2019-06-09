Services
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Florence Esther Sikula Obituary
Florence Esther Sikula

Fort Myers -

Florence E. (Thompson) Sikula, born on February 20, 1919 in Los Angeles, California, to the late Edith Thompson Mills and the late Walter Thompson, passed away at age 100 on May 25, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL.

After graduating from Van Nuys High School she attended beauty school and was a beautician for many years. Her retirement as Post Office Manager at Andrew College was in1985.

Florence's spouse was the late Harry M. Trunnell. Later, she was married to Charles A. Sikula. Her brother Robert Thompson preceded her in death. Florence is survived by her sons, Gary D. Trunnell (wife Martha), and Terry M. Trunnell (wife Misti), four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her beloved extended family of Janet Turner, two granddaughters, four great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Florence loved ballroom dancing, painting, and ceramics. She was a member of the Methodist Church while living in Georgia and sang in the choir there. Florence will be missed by many family members and friends. A graveside memorial will be held at Memorial Gardens,1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, Florida 33907 on June 21, 2019 at 11 A.M., all are welcome to attend. Please visit Florence's memorial webpage at www.fortmyersmemorial.com to sign her guestbook.
Published in The News-Press on June 9, 2019
