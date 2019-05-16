|
Florence Sexton
Bokeelia - Florence Sexton passed away early Friday morning, May 10, 2019, at the age of 79. She was able to realize her wish of living out her last days in the comfort of her home being looked after by her loving care givers Celia and Narda. Florence is rejoining her husband Lee of 32 years, mom, dad, brothers and sisters that have all gone on before her. Florence leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends that shall miss the essence and spirit of the life she lived. Visitation for Florence will be Saturday, May 18th from 10am to noon followed by a short service, and celebration of her life, at the Coral Ridge Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1630 SW Pine Island Road, Cape Coral, FL 33991. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Parkway E., Cape Coral, FL 33909. Online condolences can be made at www.coralridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The News-Press on May 16, 2019