|
|
Francis Joseph Ebenger
Fort Myers - Francis Joseph Ebenger, 84, of Fort Myers passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Health Park Hospital. Formerly of Rocky River, OH he had been a resident of Fort Myers since 1979. Francis was born March 8, 1935 in Cleveland, OH. He graduated from St. Bonaventure University in Olean, NY before earning his Juris Doctorate Law Degree at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. Mr. Ebenger was a successful attorney with his own law firm, Ebenger, Seaman & Associates, for over 15 years in Cleveland, OH. One of his joys was boating with his family on Lake Erie and spending weekends at Cedar Point and Put-In-Bay Island. He retired at the age of 43 and moved his family to Ft. Myers, FL to enjoy the Florida sunshine. Two hobbies of Francis were trading the stock market and magic; through both of which he made wonderful friends. Francis had a heart of gold and was known to many as the man who passed out gold coins to those he cared about. Francis was so proud of the legacy of his children and grandchildren. In addition, he was blessed with the most caring, beautiful wife, Pauline, who was his angel on earth. Francis always had a story to tell and a smile on his face; he loved to make you laugh. Survivors include his loving children, John (Janet) Ebenger of Weston, FL, Mary Beth Ebenger of Fort Myers, FL and Dr. Martin (Cynthia) Ebenger of Fort Myers, FL; and cherished grandchildren, Grant, Marty Jr., Austen, Thomas, Gabriella, Spencer and Preston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline L. Ebenger in 2018; and his four siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord, 8121 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33919. He will be laid to rest with military honors with his wife at Sarasota National Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.ShiknayFuneralHome.com.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 21, 2019