Frank David Stahl
Winterville, NC - Frank David Stahl, 71, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Frank was born in Louisville, Kentucky on February 11, 1949 to the late Frank Mitchell Stahl and June Woods Stahl and was the eldest of four children. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his sister, Laura Stahl.
During Frank's early years, his family moved from Louisville to Chicago before finally settling down in Ft. Myers, FL where he excelled in school both on and off the field. He was a part of the first graduating class of Cypress Lake High School in 1967. During his years in high school, he was the starting guard on the Varsity Basketball team as well as the Sports Editor for the school newspaper. He was the first in his family to attend college and graduated from the University of South Florida with a Bachelors degree in Accounting. While at USF, Frank met the love of his life, Kay Christensen. They married on June 16, 1973, and spent forty-seven happy years together. Frank was a father figure to his family and created a legacy at USF where his three sisters, wife, and two children all attended and graduated.
Frank and Kay made their home together in Ft. Myers, FL where they raised their two children, Frank and Jennifer. As a life-long sports fan, he gave back to his community through coaching youth Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, and Softball for various recreational, competitive, high school, and all-star teams. Not only did he coach his children's teams, he established the first girls' Soccer league in Southwest Florida and served on multiple youth sports boards. After his children graduated from high school, Frank enjoyed watching his daughter play Soccer for USF and never missed a home game. His love for coaching never ended, and he continued to coach Soccer at Fort Myers High School, Bishop Verot High School, and Lehigh Acres Middle School.
After graduating from USF, Frank began his career as an Accountant, eventually developing his own Accounting firm in 1991. He truly enjoyed his work and serving his clients, many of whom became lifelong friends. He never wanted to retire and even into his last days, he was filing tax returns and giving his clients both financial and friendly advice. Even while battling cancer, he was always there for his clients working at times from a hospital bed or simply picking up a phone call late at night. His love of Accountancy not only provided his clients with knowledge and help through good and hard times, but it inspired his son to become an Accountant, too.
Frank was a vital member of the Ft. Myers community for over fifty years. He couldn't walk down the street without running into someone he coached, worked with, or knew from high school. He was a strong, dedicated man who was generous with his time. He enjoyed reading, learning about history, and various trivia which made him the ultimate team member for Trivial Pursuit.
Frank was a beloved family man and enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He and his family went on many adventurous/misadventurous road trips creating a lifetime of stories to tell. He has traveled to many states as well as out of the country to Italy, England, and France. His family will always remember these adventures with the keepsake hats that he would buy on each trip.
Frank and Kay moved to North Carolina two years ago as their time with family became even more precious. He became a staple in the lives of his grandchildren. They loved going to his home. As soon as they walked in the door, each would go straight for their grandpa, piling onto his lap. In addition to the love he had to offer, he also had an iPhone and iPad on which his grandkids loved to play games! Frank was filled with pride for his grandchildren and always cheered for their latest accomplishments. No amount of words or sentiment can capture the life of Frank Stahl, but only the lives he touched and the memories that will never fade. He was and always will be loved by his family and friends.
A virtual service will be held in Frank's honor at his home in North Carolina on Friday, August 7, 2020 and will be live-streamed for those wishing to attend (email: fdstahlvirtualservice@gmail.com for website information). A celebration of life to remember him will be held in Ft. Myers and announced at a later date (after Coronavirus subsides).
Frank is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Kay Christensen Stahl, his son Frank Christensen Stahl and wife, Lissa, and his daughter Jennifer Laura Stahl and husband, Michael Zimmer. His legacy continues through his five grandchildren, Kane, Ryker, Owen, Lyden, and Lynora. He is survived by his sister Susan Johnson and her husband Rodger, as well as his sister Helen Torocco, and his dear aunt Jean Ohlmann.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a scholarship fund being created in Frank's honor that will continue his legacy at the University of South Florida. Please address any check to "Frank D. Stahl Scholarship Fund, Inc." and mail to 523 Botan Way, Hillsborough, NC 27278 or through Paypal at fdstahlfoundation@gmail.com.