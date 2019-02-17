Services
Frank Alcock
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
1947 - 2019
Fort Myers, FL - Frank Raymond Alcock Jr. passed away in his home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in Ft. Myers, Florida at the age of 71. Mr. Alcock was born on March 17, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY the son of Francis Raymond Alcock and Rose DeRochemont. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. Mr. Alcock retired from the New York State Department of Corrections as a Captain in 2001 and spent the happiest moments of his retirement years playing slots at the Seminole casinos with his wife and fishing in the Gulf with his sons and grandchildren.

He is survived by Linda, his wife of 50 years, his sons Frank III and Thomas, and his four grandchildren: Katelin, Abigail, Joshua and Seth.

A Memorial Service for Mr. Alcock will be held at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, 12777 State Rd 82, Fort Myers, FL 33913 on Sunday, March 10, 2019 beginning at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his name to Hope Hospice or the . Info (239)334-4880.
Published in The News-Press on Feb. 17, 2019
