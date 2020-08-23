Frank Steven Adkins



Fort Myers - Frank Steven Adkins age 85, of Fort Myers, Florida passed away Friday, August 14, 2020.



Frank was born June 16, 1935, in Butler County, Kentucky. He was the son of Auda O. Adkins and Allie May Adkins (Nolan).



He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Dolores Adkins; daughter, Janice Logsdon (David); sons, Ricky Diehl and Frank S. Adkins; grandchildren, Brady Carson, Jacquelyn Dyer (Adam), Jill Marlette (Kyle), Jeanne Sledge (Jody), Julie Curtis (Brian), and Jennifer Willett (Brian); and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Steven Wayne Adkins.



Frank owned and operated Frank Adkins Builders in Southwest Florida for more than 30 years. A Veteran of the U.S. Navy and Air Force, he served as a long-time, dedicated member of McGregor Baptist Church. At the family's request there will be no service.



Arrangements by Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park. For information, please call 239-334-4880.









