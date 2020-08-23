1/1
Frank Steven Adkins
1935 - 2020
Frank Steven Adkins

Fort Myers - Frank Steven Adkins age 85, of Fort Myers, Florida passed away Friday, August 14, 2020.

Frank was born June 16, 1935, in Butler County, Kentucky. He was the son of Auda O. Adkins and Allie May Adkins (Nolan).

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Dolores Adkins; daughter, Janice Logsdon (David); sons, Ricky Diehl and Frank S. Adkins; grandchildren, Brady Carson, Jacquelyn Dyer (Adam), Jill Marlette (Kyle), Jeanne Sledge (Jody), Julie Curtis (Brian), and Jennifer Willett (Brian); and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Steven Wayne Adkins.

Frank owned and operated Frank Adkins Builders in Southwest Florida for more than 30 years. A Veteran of the U.S. Navy and Air Force, he served as a long-time, dedicated member of McGregor Baptist Church. At the family's request there will be no service.

Arrangements by Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park. For information, please call 239-334-4880.




Published in The News-Press from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
2393344880
