|
|
Frank W. Matchner, Jr.
Fort Myers - (1919-2019)
Frank William Matchner, Jr of Fort Myers, FL (formerly of West Chester and Oxford, PA and Elkton, MD) was called Home by his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on July 1, 2019. Born September 13, 1919 in West Chester, PA, he was 99 years old.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am Tuesday July 9, 2019 at Wilde Funeral Home in Parkesburg, PA, with visitation beginning at 10 am. Burial will take place at Upper Octorara Cemetery in Parkesburg, following this service. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Florida at 4 pm on July 21, 2019 at Grace Church-Fort Myers Shores, 14036 Matanzas Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33905. Memorials can be sent to Grace Church (www.egracechurch.com/shores). Full obituary at www.wildefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Press on July 9, 2019