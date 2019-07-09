Services
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Matchner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank W. Matchner Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank W. Matchner Jr. Obituary
Frank W. Matchner, Jr.

Fort Myers - (1919-2019)

Frank William Matchner, Jr of Fort Myers, FL (formerly of West Chester and Oxford, PA and Elkton, MD) was called Home by his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on July 1, 2019. Born September 13, 1919 in West Chester, PA, he was 99 years old.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am Tuesday July 9, 2019 at Wilde Funeral Home in Parkesburg, PA, with visitation beginning at 10 am. Burial will take place at Upper Octorara Cemetery in Parkesburg, following this service. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Florida at 4 pm on July 21, 2019 at Grace Church-Fort Myers Shores, 14036 Matanzas Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33905. Memorials can be sent to Grace Church (www.egracechurch.com/shores). Full obituary at www.wildefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Press on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilde Funeral Home
Download Now