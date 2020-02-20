Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral Home
Fred B. Towell


1927 - 2020
Fred B. Towell Obituary
Fred B. Towell

Ft. Myers Beach - Fred B. Towell, 92, of Ft. Myers Beach died February 17, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis, IN in 1927. He served in the US Navy from 1945 to 1947. He lived in Hamilton, OH where he worked as a tool designer. He moved to Ft. Myers Beach in 1965 with his family. Fred enjoyed flying, boating, and building. He is survived by his children; Kathy Towell Wiedman, David F. Towell and Paula C. Towell all of Lee County. A memorial service will be conducted 1:00 PM Saturday March 7, 2020 at Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 29, 2020
