Fred William Cornish
North Fort Myers - Fred William Cornish of North Fort Myers, Florida passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Friday, December 6, 2019 following some recent health challenges. He was 94 years old.
Fred was the beloved husband of Rose Ann (Miklavz); brother to Verlon, Charles and Joe Cornish (all deceased) and Harriet Price of Burton, Ohio; step-father of Sharon Hanck (Robert) of Orwell, Ohio, Suzanne Lewanski of Middlefield, Ohio, David Lewanski (deceased), Diane Dotson (Thomas) of Fort Myers, Florida; grandfather of Amanda Levstek (Todd), Chelsea Hanck and Evan Lewanski and great-grandfather of Braylen and Rhyan.
Formerly of Chardon, Ohio, Fred served in the Navy during World War II as Seaman First Class on the Aircraft Carrier Bunker Hill and the USS Quince. After the war he worked as a union carpenter, Building Director for Geauga County in Ohio and Building Inspector for the City of South Euclid, Ohio and, upon retirement in 1989, Fred relocated to Fort Myers. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post # 10097 and the American Legion Post No. 90.
Immediate funeral ceremonies are private. Fred will be laid to rest with full Naval Honors at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Fort Myers at an undisclosed date during a private ceremony.
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019