1943 - 2020
Cape Coral - Gail Leslie Gray, 76, a resident of Cape Coral, FL for the past 15 years, formerly of Whitesboro, NY, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Cape Coral. She was born April 29, 1943 in Utica, NY to John and Florence Gregory, now deceased.

Gail was of the Presbyterian faith and was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Whitesboro. She worked in health care as a nurse and volunteered as an EMT while raising her two sons. In her free time and in retirement she could be found fishing with her husband and socializing with lifelong friends.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Gerald Gray of Cape Coral; two loving children, Greg Gray (Gale) of NY, NY, and Gary Gray (Siobhan) of OR; as well as five grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Details to be announced via www.MullinsMemorial.com

Memorial Contributions in memory of Gail Leslie Gray are suggested to The American Legion where she was an active member: https://www.legion.org/donate/memorials.

Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.

Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
