Gail M. Griffith
Alva - Gail M Griffith, age 75, of Alva, passed away December 14, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale.
She was born Oct. 7, 1944 in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Robert and Loretta (Ray) Carter.
Survivors include her husband: John Griffith; one son: Mark Mitchell; one daughter: Coleen Curlett; four brothers: Jerry Carter, Charlie Carter, Christopher Carter and Shawn Carter; two sisters: Margi Landgraf and Helen Carter; 6 grandchildren 2 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Carter and sister, Loretta Carter Ehling.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 am at Saint Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, Fort Myers. with Father Murchadh O'Madagain officiating.
Interment will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Lee Memorial Park Cemetery, Fort Myers. Visitation will be Friday from 430 PM to 630 PM at Akin-Davis Funeral Home,13932 Palm Beach Blvd. Fort Myers, FL.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Fort Myers.
