Blaine & Cindy. Carole & I are so sorry to hear of Aunt Gail's passing. We know she is in a much better place where there is no sickness or pain now. She will always be remembered and I will always cherish the memories I have of Aunt Gail and Uncle Grampy. Due to the current pandemic, we will not be attending the memorial service Sunday, but our thoughts and prayers will be you both.





Rick McCrary

Family