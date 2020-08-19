1/
Gail McCrary
1936 - 2020
Gail McCrary

Lexington - Gail Loretta Cissel McCrary, 83 of Lexington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her home.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Grace Missionary Alliance Church Cemetery with Pastor Tim Higgins conducting the service.

Gail was a devoted wife and mother for 63 years. Her greatest joy was to be with her family and friends. Gail and her husband, Jim (Grampy) moved to N. Ft. Myers, FL in 1964. They lived there 50 years before moving back to Lexington in 2014. In Florida, they were members of Christ Community Church of the CMA. Gail served as Deaconess for many years. Her claim to fame came from the many wonderful cakes she would take to church socials. She also sang in the choir and sang many solos. Back in Lexington, Gail was a member of Grace Missionary Alliance Church. She enjoyed getting to know the many wonderful people there. She had a special love for flowers and spent much time planting and taking care of them. Her door was always open to anyone who would come and visit. She will be missed by many, but is celebrating her new life with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Gail was preceded in death by her husband, James Earnest McCrary.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Blaine McCrary (Cindy) of Lexington; brother Jerry Cissel of Leesburg, FL, sister Regina Harris of Lexington, brother Sparky Brooks of Lexington, brother Rex Brooks of Lexington, brother, Rocky Brooks of Lenoir; 2 grandchildren, Misty Anne McCrary Hollifield, Sharon Lynne McCrary Donn; and 2 great-grandchildren, Davis Everett Weaver and Brecken Knox McCrary.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Medi Home Health and Hospice, 317 S. Talbert Blvd., Lexington, NC 27292.

Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net




Published in The News-Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Grace Missionary Alliance Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home
301 North Main Street
Lexington, NC 27292
(336) 248-2311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davidson Funeral Home

2 entries
August 20, 2020
I met Aunt Gail while working in the medical field. Aunt Gail was always the sweetest most pleasant lady...even when she didn't feel well. I will treasure the visits and the wonderful smile that always greeted me. Sending love and prayers to the family during this difficult time.
Marybeth Kindley
Friend
August 19, 2020
Blaine & Cindy. Carole & I are so sorry to hear of Aunt Gail's passing. We know she is in a much better place where there is no sickness or pain now. She will always be remembered and I will always cherish the memories I have of Aunt Gail and Uncle Grampy. Due to the current pandemic, we will not be attending the memorial service Sunday, but our thoughts and prayers will be you both.

Rick McCrary
Family
