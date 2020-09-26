Gary Charleston



Cape Coral - Gary Charleston, 72, Cape Coral, FL, passed away on September 21, 2020.



He is survived by his children, Carly Olson and Troy Charleston; brothers, Don (Geri) Charleston, Jim Charleston, Mike (Julie) Sanderson and Paul Steiner; step-mother, Elsie Charleston; and many more family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Vivian and Mike Sanderson; Don Charleston; and his brother Chris Charleston. Memorial services will be held at a later date.



Cremation and funeral services to be held by Gallaher American Family Funeral Home, Fort Myers, FL.









