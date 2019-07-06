|
|
Gary Cooper Scott
Franklin - Gary Cooper Scott, 83, of Franklin, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in Grand Ridge, FL, he was the son of the late Hallis Scott and Edna Bryant Scott. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Elsie Patricia Scott; daughter, Patricia Kimberly Scott; sister, Lynn Scott; and brother, Hallis Scott, Jr. Gary served in the National Guard for seven years and was a businessman and retailer. He was a member and elder of Cornerstone Presbyterian Church and enjoyed playing golf and working in the yard.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Scott; son, Dr. L. Keith Scott (Chris) of Shreveport, LA; stepchildren, Richard Bales of Sarasota, FL and Timothy Bales (Cindy) of Sarasota, FL; brothers, Bruce Scott and Thomas Kelly Scott both of Ft. Myers, FL; sister, Vickie Shores (Jerry) of Hickman, TN; grandchildren, Samantha Jo Scott, Matthew Travis Scott; and several step grandchildren.
Published in The News-Press on July 6, 2019