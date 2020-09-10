Gary Greves
Cape Coral - Gary Greves, 67 of Cape Coral, Florida passed away on August 22, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 17, 1953 in Massapequa, New York to Charles Greves and Marguerite McIntosh Greves. He moved to Cape Coral 10 years ago from Atlanta, Georgia. Gary worked for over 30 years as a Glass Glazier in the glass and mirror business.
He married Mandy Lou Rahilly 41 years ago in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Gary enjoyed golfing, playing Jai Alai, bowling, cooking, gardening, boating, as well as water skiing and snow skiing. He loved; dancing and won many contests, he loved his Dodge Hemi truck, and loved spending time on cruise ships.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Mandy Lou Greves; brother Ken Greves of Manhattan, New York; also his sons, Charles Gary Cassady, Joseph Michael Cassady, Gary Thomas Greves; Ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and his extended family. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Donna Vandervoort; grandparents, Alfred and Helen Greves.
Memorial Services will be at 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 12th at Coral Ridge Funeral Home, with a gathering to begin at 11:00am. Donations in his memory may be made to the Cape Coral Animal Shelter.
Please visit www.CoralRidgeFuneralHome.com
to share in Gary's Life Story and leave thoughts and memories for his family.