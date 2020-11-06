Gayle T. Pothier
Estero - Gayle T. (Rawson) Pothier, 82, of Estero, FL, passed away peacefully in Bonita Springs. She was the beloved wife of Raymond J. Pothier.
Gayle was born on May 28, 1938, in Winchester, MA to the late Thomas R. and Anna (Austin) Rawson. She grew up in Arlington, and attended Mt. Auburn School of Nursing in Cambridge. She began a long, rewarding career as a Registered Nurse and worked at McLean Hospital. She and Raymond met in 1956, wed in 1961, and were blessed with three children; Andrea, Therese and Brian. She and her family lived in Winchester, MA, and in 1994 they became permanent Floridians, retiring to Estero.
Gayle was an exceptionally gentle, caring soul with a profound strength and depth of character. She had an appreciation for travel and culture. She and Raymond served as Ushers for the Naples Philharmonic. She loved the sunshine, trips to the beach, a good cup of coffee, playing card games with her friends, but above all, the time she spent with her family.
Gayle is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Raymond J. Pothier, their children; Andrea Higgins and husband Steven of East Taunton, MA, Therese Belmore and husband Charles of Oviedo, FL, Brian Pothier and wife Heather of Beverly, MA. Sister to Ann Hall and husband Ronald of Dunwoody, GA, Zita Legere and late husband Thomas of Winchester, MA, late Donna Rawson of Arlington, MA. Proud grandmother to six lovely granddaughters.
Services for Gayle will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
