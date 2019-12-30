|
|
Gene Eldon Shoemaker
Lake Wawasee - Gene Eldon Shoemaker, 93, formerly of North Fort Myers, died Friday, December 13, 2019.
He was born November 29, 1926, in Denver, Indiana and was married to the late Grace Elizabeth Wrenn Shoemaker.
He owned and operated Shoemaker Pharmacy in Ligonier, Indiana for many years.
He is survived by one son, Jason G. (Cindy) Shoemaker, Lake Wawasee, Indiana; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Jan Haase.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4-7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Eastlund Funeral Home, Syracuse, Indiana.
Burial with military rites will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Greenlawn Cemetery, Mexico, Indiana.
McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Indiana: www.mcclainfh.com.
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019