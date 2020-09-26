1/1
George F. Keeley
1934 - 2020
George F. Keeley

Fort Myers - George F. Keeley, 86, a Fort Myers, FL resident since 1989, formerly of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully with family at his side on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was born on January 3, 1934, in Davenport, Iowa to the late George F. and M. Marjorie Keeley.

George graduated from St. Ambrose Academy and St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa. George was employed as an insurance adjuster before becoming a Realtor. He was a charter member of Nat'l Assoc of Review Appraisers, earned the designation of Sr Certified Appraiser from American Assoc of Certified Appraisers and was certified by the Nat'l Assoc of Real Estate Appraisers. He was also a member of the Nat'l Assoc of Realtors prior to retiring. He was a United States Army Veteran. He loved to play golf and socialize with his friends. He also loved to travel on cruise ships and has visited many countries.

George's wife, Marian McCormick Keeley and son, Kirk Blecher as well as his grandson, Brendan Blecher, preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Lori Reinbold (Randy), Cape Coral, FL, Margaret Chamberlain, New York, Jeff Blecher (Silvia), Fort Myers, FL, George Keeley III (Deborah) of Phoenix, Arizona, Melissa Simpson (Daniel) of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Kristen Miller and Joseph Blecher (Kellina) Fort Myers, Florida; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as extended family members and friends. George will be always loved, never forgotten and always missed.

Our family wishes to extend a special thank you to Hope Hospice Team 110. Words can't express how grateful we are for the support and compassionate care given to George; you are all very special angels!

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.

We are planning services for some time in early 2021.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907.




Published in The News-Press from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
