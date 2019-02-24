|
George H. Bail
Fort Myers - George H. Bail, architect and WWII Veteran, died February 10, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL at the age of 97. Born in 1921 in Cleveland, Ohio, he moved with his family to Fort Myers in 1933. He graduated from Fort Myers High School. Before commencing university studies, he worked his way around the world as a seaman on a freighter. George entered officers training while attending Princeton University.
Serving with the U.S. Army 81st Field Artillery Battalion in the European theatre, he earned a Bronze Star. Discharged as Captain in 1946, he returned to Princeton, graduating with a Master's Degree in Architecture. Joining his father's firm, Bail, Horton and Assoc., Architects and Engineers, he soon directed preparation for a master plan to convert Florida State from a women's college to a coed State University. In 1949 he married Meryon Mitchell, and designed their home beside the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers. With his wife, he played a pioneering role locally, helping to establish the Little Theater, Fort Myers Symphony Orchestra, Mental Health Association, and Unitarian Church. George was instrumental in founding the Alliance for the Arts and the William R. Frizzell Cultural Centre on McGregor Blvd. He was an active Rotarian.
During his career, George completed architectural projects across Florida. He served as project architect for the first launching facilities at Cape Canaveral, and a building at Kennedy Space Center for assembly of the first stage of the Saturn Space rocket. Other projects included homes, retail buildings, and churches and projects for the military. In 1966 he became a partner for Frizzell Architects of Fort Myers, later serving as president. He designed condominiums on Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach, the science building for Edison Community College, major work on Lee Memorial Hospital, and many schools around the state. A favorite project was the design of the walkways, bathhouses and picnic shelters at Delnor-Wiggins State Recreational Area.
With fairness and integrity, George inspired his family by his optimism, healthy lifestyle, appreciation of nature, passion for learning and quiet sense of humor. George was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Meryon Mitchell Bail. He is survived by his daughters, Milne Cato, Laura Wilson, and Muriel Redifer and by his grandchildren Nicholas Wilson, David Wilson, Lauren Redifer, Benjamin Redifer, Michael Cato, and step-grandchildren Jonathan Cato and Christopher Cato. He will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the United Way. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the Social Center located on the Island at Shell Point on April 20th, 2019 at 2pm. Family and friends are welcome.
Published in The News-Press on Feb. 24, 2019