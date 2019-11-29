|
George Joseph D'Alessandro, Jr.
George Joseph D'Alessandro, Jr. was born March 4, 1943 in Fort Myers, Florida. He died peacefully November 27, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's dementia with his family at his side. His parents were George Joseph D'Alessandro, Sr. and Augustine "Gussie" Catherine D'Alessandro, both longtime residents of Lee County. George attended Saint Francis Xavier school through the eighth grade and served as an altar boy at Saint Francis Xavier church. He attended Fort Myers high school from 1957 to 1961 and was named in the top 10 football players of the past hundred years in Greenie football history. He went on to his beloved Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida and was a proud member of the Florida State Seminole football team. George set many records at the school from 1961 to 1965. He went on to become a captain in the US Air Force and served with the Office of Special Investigations in Korea. He returned to Florida State and received his Masters degree in criminology. George married his high school sweetheart, Bobbie D'Alessandro, and the couple had 2 girls, Angela (local pediatrician) and Gianna (local Elementary school teacher).
George served for over four decades in the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Collier County sheriffs department. He helped keep us all safe with many tireless hours spent in the department of narcotics and organized crime. George is preceded in death by his brother, Charles and is survived by his sister, Fran D'Alessandro, former wife of 25 years Bobbie D'Alessandro, children Angela D'Alessandro (Jerry Higby) and Gianna D'Alessandro, nephew Anthony D'Alessandro, niece Nicole D'Alessandro (Alex and Harper) and grandchildren, William and Isabella Higby (both attend St. Francis Xavier, like their grandfather and family). There will be a mass celebrating George's life on Saturday, December 7 at 10:30a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection of our Lord in Fort Myers. Family will be receiving guests one hour prior to the mass service. There will be a reception to follow for friends and family at the parrish hall. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in George's name to Hope hospice.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019