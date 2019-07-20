|
George Milton Crawford
North Fort Myers - George Milton Crawford, 78, a resident of North Fort Myers, FL for the past 50 years, formerly of PA, passed away surrounded by his family, Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL. He was born September 15, 1940 in Pittsburgh, PA to George and Anna Mae Crawford, now deceased.
George was of the Christian faith. He was a small business owner in southwest Florida for the past 50 years. He will be remembered for his perseverance, honesty and unwavering dedication to his family. His loving grandchildren and great grandchildren will cherish the fond memories of sitting on the front porch playing checkers or listening to the stories of life he would share with them.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Jane Crawford of North Fort Myers; seven loving children, George Crawford (Reba) of Apopka, FL, Laura Lewis (Jason) of North Fort Myers, Dale Crawford (Tara) of North Fort Myers, Joyce Gomez (Carlos) of Richmond, TX, Judy Crawford of North Fort Myers, David Crawford of Lehigh Acres, FL, and Bonnie McClutchy (David) of Panama City, FL; 15 grandchildren; Heather Crawford, Jennifer Crawford, Georgia Gonzalez (Bobby), Jessica Osborn (Kardec), Matthew Malcolm (Heather), Elizabeth Malcolm, Dale Crawford (Meredith), Daniel Crawford, Taylor Crawford, Zachary Phillips, Ethan Gomez, Kaden Gomez, Logan Gomez, Tristan Crawford, Jaxson McClutchy; as well as 13 great grandchildren
Committal Services were held at 9:00 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Lee Memorial Park Cemetery, 12777 SR 82, Fort Myers, FL 33973.
Published in The News-Press from July 20 to July 21, 2019